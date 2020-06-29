12 Castletown Court

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL OF 50 % OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT. This recently renovated pet friendly home has 3 beds and 2 baths. The renovations included: brand new wood/carpet flooring throughout the home, newly installed appliances, new tiling and vanities in both bathrooms, and a ceiling fan in the master bedroom. When you first enter the home, the living room and formal dining area are very open and the formal dining room has a sliding door to the back yard which has a large storage shed. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and new appliances. Upstairs are the bedrooms and one of the newly updated bathrooms. On the lowest level, there is a family room with a fireplace, and the second bathroom. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this home is close to shopping and amenities. No Housing Vouchers AcceptedSTATUS: Vacant AVAILABLE DATE: Now *Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required). UTILITIES INCLUDED: None PET RULE: Allowed case by case with nonrefundable pet deposit. BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid SMOKING: No Smoking LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement. HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website,www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: * $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older * Deposit: 100% refundable, * $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable) Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent. Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant. Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.