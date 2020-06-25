11844 Edmont Place

Amenities

This spacious 4 bedroom, 3 and 1/2 bath, 3-story townhome has an open floor plan and a 2-story foyer. The lower level has a bedroom with access to the full bathroom. The main living area has sliding door entry to the fenced backyard and patio. On this level you will find the laundry room with washer and dryer. On the main level there is an open concept kitchen, with extra dining space, black Frigidaire appliances, granite like countertops, and sliding door entry onto full deck. The main level also has a spacious living and formal dining room along with a half bath. The upper level master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, and full bathroom with a cultured marble top dual vanity. On the upper level there are two additional bedrooms, with a full hall bath and linen closet. There is engineered hardwood floor throughout foyer and main level. Ceiling fans, customized lighting and brand new windows in every room. No housing vouchers accepted.



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



PET RULE: NOT ALLOWED



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* Deposit: 100% refundable,

* $250- $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)



Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.



Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.