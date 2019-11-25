11726 PALM DESERT PLACE

Amenities

Sitting BEAUTIFULLY, this 3 story gem is adorned w/ a BAY WINDOW, center kitchen island, LARGE living/dining area, spacious eat-in kitchen, LARGE master bedroom w/ WALK-IN CLOSET and its OWN FULL BATH. With so much character this home is a MUST-SEE! Curved stairways, accent features, & a HUGE 1st FL basement entertainment space awaits! Zoned to St. Charles High School and in walking distance to the Blue Crabs Stadium. *TAKE YOUR TOUR TODAY* NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN HOME Apply today at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=11726-paml-desert-pl-waldorf-md-20602-cz9qdz APPLICANT WILL HAVE TO CREATE A SCREEN NAME AND PASSWORD. Each additional adult (18 or older) that will be in the home will have to be listed on the application under "Co-Applicant." All fees are to be paid online (for application and background check)... and all required documents are to be uploaded online.