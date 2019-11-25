All apartments in Waldorf
11726 PALM DESERT PLACE
11726 PALM DESERT PLACE

11726 Palm Desert Place · No Longer Available
Location

11726 Palm Desert Place, Waldorf, MD 20602
St. Charles

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Sitting BEAUTIFULLY, this 3 story gem is adorned w/ a BAY WINDOW, center kitchen island, LARGE living/dining area, spacious eat-in kitchen, LARGE master bedroom w/ WALK-IN CLOSET and its OWN FULL BATH. With so much character this home is a MUST-SEE! Curved stairways, accent features, & a HUGE 1st FL basement entertainment space awaits! Zoned to St. Charles High School and in walking distance to the Blue Crabs Stadium. *TAKE YOUR TOUR TODAY* NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN HOME Apply today at: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=11726-paml-desert-pl-waldorf-md-20602-cz9qdz APPLICANT WILL HAVE TO CREATE A SCREEN NAME AND PASSWORD. Each additional adult (18 or older) that will be in the home will have to be listed on the application under "Co-Applicant." All fees are to be paid online (for application and background check)... and all required documents are to be uploaded online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE have any available units?
11726 PALM DESERT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11726 PALM DESERT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE offer parking?
No, 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE have a pool?
No, 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11726 PALM DESERT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
