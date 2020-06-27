All apartments in Waldorf
Find more places like 11725 QUADE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waldorf, MD
/
11725 QUADE STREET
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

11725 QUADE STREET

11725 Quade Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waldorf
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11725 Quade Street, Waldorf, MD 20602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Home is located by the Blue Crab Stadium. This Ramble offers 3/ bedrooms, 2 /bathroom, spaouis eat in kitchen w/ rear exit to the deck all on full finished basement. Corner lot almost half acre no HOA. Shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11725 QUADE STREET have any available units?
11725 QUADE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11725 QUADE STREET have?
Some of 11725 QUADE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11725 QUADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
11725 QUADE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11725 QUADE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 11725 QUADE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11725 QUADE STREET offer parking?
No, 11725 QUADE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 11725 QUADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11725 QUADE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11725 QUADE STREET have a pool?
No, 11725 QUADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 11725 QUADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 11725 QUADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 11725 QUADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11725 QUADE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 11725 QUADE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 11725 QUADE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smallwood Gardens
85 Smallwood Village Center Suite 2
Waldorf, MD 20602
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl
Waldorf, MD 20603
Westchester at the Pavilions
3560 Malvern St
Waldorf, MD 20603
Wakefield Terrace
2000 Amber Leaf Pl
Waldorf, MD 20602
Abberly Square
2350 Eden Woods Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Similar Pages

Waldorf 1 BedroomsWaldorf 2 Bedrooms
Waldorf Apartments under $1,700Waldorf Apartments with Gym
Waldorf Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDFairfax, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MD
Camp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

St. Charles

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University