11275 BLOOMS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry pool

Spacious Hampton Model Home features an Open Floor Plan layout. Main Level offering, Living or Flex Room, separate Dining area, Family room, Large Kitchen w/ Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge Morning Room. Powder room. Upstairs enjoy the space and comfort of a Luxurious Master Suite w/a roomy-en-suite bath, Large dual closets. Guest Bedroom w/full bath and walk-in closet. Plus Two additional Bedroom and Full Hall Bath. Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer. Retreat to a Fully Finished Basement perfect for entertaining. In-Law Suite, Full Bath 2nd Family/Game Room and Two additional finished Rooms. Enjoy the Huge Community Pool, Golf Course of just relaxing on your Composite Deck.Located near AAFB, Pax, Bolling AFB and Washington DC. Ask about the RENT TO OWN PROGRAM THROUGH HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA.