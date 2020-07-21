All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated November 30 2019 at 7:05 AM

11275 BLOOMS LANE

11275 Blooms Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11275 Blooms Ln, Waldorf, MD 20695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious Hampton Model Home features an Open Floor Plan layout. Main Level offering, Living or Flex Room, separate Dining area, Family room, Large Kitchen w/ Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Huge Morning Room. Powder room. Upstairs enjoy the space and comfort of a Luxurious Master Suite w/a roomy-en-suite bath, Large dual closets. Guest Bedroom w/full bath and walk-in closet. Plus Two additional Bedroom and Full Hall Bath. Laundry Room includes Washer and Dryer. Retreat to a Fully Finished Basement perfect for entertaining. In-Law Suite, Full Bath 2nd Family/Game Room and Two additional finished Rooms. Enjoy the Huge Community Pool, Golf Course of just relaxing on your Composite Deck.Located near AAFB, Pax, Bolling AFB and Washington DC. Ask about the RENT TO OWN PROGRAM THROUGH HOME PARTNERS OF AMERICA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11275 BLOOMS LANE have any available units?
11275 BLOOMS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11275 BLOOMS LANE have?
Some of 11275 BLOOMS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11275 BLOOMS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11275 BLOOMS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11275 BLOOMS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11275 BLOOMS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11275 BLOOMS LANE offer parking?
No, 11275 BLOOMS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11275 BLOOMS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11275 BLOOMS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11275 BLOOMS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11275 BLOOMS LANE has a pool.
Does 11275 BLOOMS LANE have accessible units?
No, 11275 BLOOMS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11275 BLOOMS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11275 BLOOMS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11275 BLOOMS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11275 BLOOMS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
