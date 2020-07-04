11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room media room

Stunning End Unit 3-level Townhome featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This immaculately maintained home offers a separate dining room and living room. Enjoy cooking delicious meals in the gorgeously updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, tile flooring and French door leading to the backyard wra-paround deck! Upper level offers a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and attached master bath with a jetted soaking tub and separate shower featuring gorgeous tile work. Additional upper level 2nd and 3rd bedrooms offer ample closet space and bright windows for lots of natural light. Lower level features a recreation/game room, an additional room (that can be used as a 4th bedroom/office/exercise/craft room) and a laundry/utility area with shelving and full size washer and dryer. Basement French door leads to outside patio area and backyard! Gather friends and family on the spacious wrap-around entertainment deck overlooking trees for great privacy. Custom brick patio below the deck for extra entertaining space. Custom brick walkway leading to front door and backyard patio and deck areas. Meticulously well maintained landscaped yard - an oasis at its best! Great location - just a short walk to the Waldorf Market Place for all your shopping needs. School bus pick up and drops nearby! Conveniently located to major highways, MGM/National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, St Charles Town Center, movie theaters, local schools, military installations, restaurants... and more! Convenient online application! View it and Rent it! This one is just for you! A must see!