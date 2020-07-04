All apartments in Waldorf
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE

11204 Barnswallow Place · No Longer Available
Location

11204 Barnswallow Place, Waldorf, MD 20603

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
media room
Stunning End Unit 3-level Townhome featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This immaculately maintained home offers a separate dining room and living room. Enjoy cooking delicious meals in the gorgeously updated eat-in kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, pantry, tile flooring and French door leading to the backyard wra-paround deck! Upper level offers a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and attached master bath with a jetted soaking tub and separate shower featuring gorgeous tile work. Additional upper level 2nd and 3rd bedrooms offer ample closet space and bright windows for lots of natural light. Lower level features a recreation/game room, an additional room (that can be used as a 4th bedroom/office/exercise/craft room) and a laundry/utility area with shelving and full size washer and dryer. Basement French door leads to outside patio area and backyard! Gather friends and family on the spacious wrap-around entertainment deck overlooking trees for great privacy. Custom brick patio below the deck for extra entertaining space. Custom brick walkway leading to front door and backyard patio and deck areas. Meticulously well maintained landscaped yard - an oasis at its best! Great location - just a short walk to the Waldorf Market Place for all your shopping needs. School bus pick up and drops nearby! Conveniently located to major highways, MGM/National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, St Charles Town Center, movie theaters, local schools, military installations, restaurants... and more! Convenient online application! View it and Rent it! This one is just for you! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE have any available units?
11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
What amenities does 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE have?
Some of 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waldorf.
Does 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE offer parking?
No, 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE have a pool?
No, 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11204 BARNSWALLOW PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

