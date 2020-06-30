10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing one bedroom, one bathroom basement apartment available for rent at a great price. Home will be shared with lots of living space throughout the home (kitchen, dining room, upstairs laundry room). Located conveniently next to schools and shopping as well as in commuting distance to Washington DC and the National Harbor. Owner has a large, friendly dog, so small dogs are welcome for an extra fee. Looking for non smoking professionals with good rental history. Use the SMAR Rental Application to apply.