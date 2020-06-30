All apartments in Waldorf
Waldorf, MD
10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE
10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE

Location

10411 Kentsdale Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing one bedroom, one bathroom basement apartment available for rent at a great price. Home will be shared with lots of living space throughout the home (kitchen, dining room, upstairs laundry room). Located conveniently next to schools and shopping as well as in commuting distance to Washington DC and the National Harbor. Owner has a large, friendly dog, so small dogs are welcome for an extra fee. Looking for non smoking professionals with good rental history. Use the SMAR Rental Application to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE have any available units?
10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waldorf, MD.
Is 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10411 KENTSDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

