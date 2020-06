Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

This property is a must see. Home for rent features 4 bedrooms and 1 lower level bedroom, 3 full baths, 1 half. Eat-in kitchen, a fireplace, huge backyard, and a bar in the basement for entertaining. The master bedroom has walk in closet, and master bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi style tub. Please adhere to COVID19 requirements.