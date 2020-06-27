All apartments in Towson
36 Burke Ave # 2
36 Burke Ave # 2

36 Burke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

36 Burke Avenue, Towson, MD 21286
Towson Manor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/20/19 Spacious, top-level 2 bedroom apartment boasts hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinets and washer/dryer for added convenience. Two ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Off-street parking in private driveway. Located just off York Rd near Towson University and just a short distance to Towson Town Center and St Joseph's Hospital.

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-multi-family/

(RLNE5018956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Burke Ave # 2 have any available units?
36 Burke Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 Burke Ave # 2 have?
Some of 36 Burke Ave # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Burke Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
36 Burke Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Burke Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Burke Ave # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 36 Burke Ave # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 36 Burke Ave # 2 offers parking.
Does 36 Burke Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Burke Ave # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Burke Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 36 Burke Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 36 Burke Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 36 Burke Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Burke Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Burke Ave # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
