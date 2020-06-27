36 Burke Ave # 2

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Available 07/20/19 Spacious, top-level 2 bedroom apartment boasts hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Eat-in kitchen with upgraded cabinets and washer/dryer for added convenience. Two ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath. Off-street parking in private driveway. Located just off York Rd near Towson University and just a short distance to Towson Town Center and St Joseph's Hospital.



Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-multi-family/



