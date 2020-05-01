All apartments in Towson
35 MERIDIAN LANE

35 Meridian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

35 Meridian Lane, Towson, MD 21286
Towson Manor Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Entire house is being repainted neutral/grey and carpet on main stairs to be replaced. Convenient living in quiet neighborhood near the heart of Towson. Entry level den/office. Bright, open main level LR/DR/KIT, Gas FP in living room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, island w/seating, desk area, and pantry. Main level powder room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and 2nd bedroom with en suite bath on 2nd level. Laundry on bedroom level. Top floor can be bedroom (has full bath) or family room. Deck off upper level. Large walk-in floored attic for storage. 2- car garage plus permit parking on the street. Close to all Towson amenities. Sorry, but owner is not accepting vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 MERIDIAN LANE have any available units?
35 MERIDIAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 MERIDIAN LANE have?
Some of 35 MERIDIAN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 MERIDIAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
35 MERIDIAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 MERIDIAN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 35 MERIDIAN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 35 MERIDIAN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 35 MERIDIAN LANE offers parking.
Does 35 MERIDIAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 MERIDIAN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 MERIDIAN LANE have a pool?
No, 35 MERIDIAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 35 MERIDIAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 35 MERIDIAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 35 MERIDIAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 MERIDIAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
