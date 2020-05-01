35 MERIDIAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Entire house is being repainted neutral/grey and carpet on main stairs to be replaced. Convenient living in quiet neighborhood near the heart of Towson. Entry level den/office. Bright, open main level LR/DR/KIT, Gas FP in living room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, island w/seating, desk area, and pantry. Main level powder room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and 2nd bedroom with en suite bath on 2nd level. Laundry on bedroom level. Top floor can be bedroom (has full bath) or family room. Deck off upper level. Large walk-in floored attic for storage. 2- car garage plus permit parking on the street. Close to all Towson amenities. Sorry, but owner is not accepting vouchers.