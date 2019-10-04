615 SPECTATOR AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates. Up one level: beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large open living room, 1/2 bath, open concept kitchen with dining and breakfast nook, walk out to balcony with views of the lake. Up to top level: very nice master bedroom with in suit super bath, soak tub, double shower, walk in closet. Laundry area, full bath hall way and 2 nice sized bedrooms.