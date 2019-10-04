All apartments in Summerfield
Find more places like 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Summerfield, MD
/
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE
Last updated October 4 2019 at 12:47 PM

615 SPECTATOR AVENUE

615 Spectator Avenue · (301) 702-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Summerfield
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

615 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD 20785

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Elegant and wonderful, one of the largest end units, Brick front and side, 2 car separate garage. Main level: step into a large open living space, Loads of closet space, 1 bedroom, full bath, walk out to garage, great for in-law and/or roommates. Up one level: beautiful hardwood floors throughout, large open living room, 1/2 bath, open concept kitchen with dining and breakfast nook, walk out to balcony with views of the lake. Up to top level: very nice master bedroom with in suit super bath, soak tub, double shower, walk in closet. Laundry area, full bath hall way and 2 nice sized bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE have any available units?
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE have?
Some of 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
615 SPECTATOR AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerfield.
Does 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 615 SPECTATOR AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Summerfield 1 BedroomsSummerfield Apartments with Balcony
Summerfield Apartments with GarageSummerfield Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Summerfield Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA
Westphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity