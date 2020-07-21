All apartments in Suitland
6704 Darkwood Ct

6704 Darkwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

6704 Darkwood Court, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 BR/2 Full 2 Half BA Townhome in Forestville! The First floor has access to the garage as well as a finished lower level with wall to wall carpeting and a fireplace. There is also a half bath for added convenience. The main level has a carpeted living room and dining room and a hall half bath. The eat in kitchen has all appliances including dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. There is also a deck off of the kitchen perfect for entertaining! The upper level has two spacious carpeted bedrooms and a full bath to share. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and a full bathroom as well.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-laurel-maryland/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4966501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 Darkwood Ct have any available units?
6704 Darkwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 6704 Darkwood Ct have?
Some of 6704 Darkwood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 Darkwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6704 Darkwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 Darkwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6704 Darkwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 6704 Darkwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6704 Darkwood Ct offers parking.
Does 6704 Darkwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6704 Darkwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 Darkwood Ct have a pool?
No, 6704 Darkwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6704 Darkwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 6704 Darkwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 Darkwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 Darkwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 Darkwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6704 Darkwood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
