6704 Darkwood Ct

Lovely 3 BR/2 Full 2 Half BA Townhome in Forestville! The First floor has access to the garage as well as a finished lower level with wall to wall carpeting and a fireplace. There is also a half bath for added convenience. The main level has a carpeted living room and dining room and a hall half bath. The eat in kitchen has all appliances including dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space. There is also a deck off of the kitchen perfect for entertaining! The upper level has two spacious carpeted bedrooms and a full bath to share. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet and a full bathroom as well.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eddie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.325.9323 or email ejohnson@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-laurel-maryland/



