5611 ROCK QUARRY TERRACE

RENT WITH OPTION TO BUY!! $250. MONTHLY CREDIT GOES TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS FOR UP TO TWO YEARS. BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH ALMOST NEW GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERS, RECENT STAINLESS APPLIANCES. NEW DECK, NEW WALL TO WALL CARPETING. MASTER BEDROOM WITH ATTACHED FULL BATH, THREE FINISHED LEVELS WITH FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM, HALF BATH AND FIREPLACE. EVERYTHING IS IN GREAT CONDITION.VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN,JUST OFF SUITLAND RD. SUPER CONVENIENT TO JOINT BASE ANDREWS, CENSUS BUREAU AND SUITLAND METRO STATION