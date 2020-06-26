All apartments in Suitland
Find more places like 5243 Daventry Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suitland, MD
/
5243 Daventry Terrace
Last updated June 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

5243 Daventry Terrace

5243 Daventry Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suitland
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5243 Daventry Terrace, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$2,000 mo. / 4br - Move-In Now!! Distrist Heights, MD, 1,200 Sqft TH For Rent--Across from Penn Station Shopping Center (Forestville, MD)
TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT--located across from Suitland HS, Close to Metro, Shopping Center, AAFB & Census Bureau. Three Finished Levels 1st Level - Living Room, Dinning Room, Powder Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 2nd Level - 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath with Master Bedroom connecting to bathroom, Linen Closet, Lower Level - Walk-out Basement has fourth bedroom with fireplace, walk-in closet, laundry room/storage area, & full bath.
SHOWS BETTER than NEW--Extremely clean--no work, just move right in!!! 4 Bedrooms Townhouse, 3 finished level, Walk-out basement, 2 1/2 Bath, Fireplace in basement, Washer & Dryer, Huge Deck, assigned parking. Nicely decorated and appealing. 12 minutes to AAFB. New laminated hardwood floors and new carpet bedrooms. New paint, new appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer & dryer). Close to metro (.07 mi) Available for immediate move in. $2,000/mo. + utils. (All Electric) 856-381-8048 call or text. View additional pictures copy & paste or click on this link: https://qq0u.app.link/KoPHN4OosW

I require 4 years of rental history, 4 years of employment history, and proof of income that is 3 times the rental amount. That and a $50.00 application fee. Only serious inquiries please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5243 Daventry Terrace have any available units?
5243 Daventry Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 5243 Daventry Terrace have?
Some of 5243 Daventry Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5243 Daventry Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5243 Daventry Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5243 Daventry Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5243 Daventry Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 5243 Daventry Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5243 Daventry Terrace offers parking.
Does 5243 Daventry Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5243 Daventry Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5243 Daventry Terrace have a pool?
No, 5243 Daventry Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5243 Daventry Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5243 Daventry Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5243 Daventry Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5243 Daventry Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 5243 Daventry Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5243 Daventry Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave
Suitland, MD 20746
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct
Suitland, MD 20746
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct
Suitland, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 Bedrooms
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with Parking
Suitland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA
Lorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suitland Silver Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University