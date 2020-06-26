5243 Daventry Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

$2,000 mo. / 4br - Move-In Now!! Distrist Heights, MD, 1,200 Sqft TH For Rent--Across from Penn Station Shopping Center (Forestville, MD)

TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT--located across from Suitland HS, Close to Metro, Shopping Center, AAFB & Census Bureau. Three Finished Levels 1st Level - Living Room, Dinning Room, Powder Room, Eat-in Kitchen, 2nd Level - 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath with Master Bedroom connecting to bathroom, Linen Closet, Lower Level - Walk-out Basement has fourth bedroom with fireplace, walk-in closet, laundry room/storage area, & full bath.

SHOWS BETTER than NEW--Extremely clean--no work, just move right in!!! 4 Bedrooms Townhouse, 3 finished level, Walk-out basement, 2 1/2 Bath, Fireplace in basement, Washer & Dryer, Huge Deck, assigned parking. Nicely decorated and appealing. 12 minutes to AAFB. New laminated hardwood floors and new carpet bedrooms. New paint, new appliances (stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer & dryer). Close to metro (.07 mi) Available for immediate move in. $2,000/mo. + utils. (All Electric) 856-381-8048 call or text. View additional pictures copy & paste or click on this link: https://qq0u.app.link/KoPHN4OosW



I require 4 years of rental history, 4 years of employment history, and proof of income that is 3 times the rental amount. That and a $50.00 application fee. Only serious inquiries please.