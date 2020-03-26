3605 Apothecary St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Please click here to apply Look no further! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home has a living room plus a vast family room located in the den. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and connects to the dining room which features sliding glass doors that exit onto a private deck and fenced in yard for you to enjoy. Master bedroom has connecting bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are comfortable sized, each with plenty of closet space and share second bathroom. This lovely home features carpeting in the bedrooms, den, and stairs. It also features hard wood floors throughout the rest of the home, which make for an easy clean-up. Close to Route 4 and I-495. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!