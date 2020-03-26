All apartments in Suitland
3605 Apothecary St
Last updated October 6 2019 at 4:51 PM

3605 Apothecary St

3605 Apothecary Street · No Longer Available
Location

3605 Apothecary Street, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Please click here to apply Look no further! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath town home has a living room plus a vast family room located in the den. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and connects to the dining room which features sliding glass doors that exit onto a private deck and fenced in yard for you to enjoy. Master bedroom has connecting bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are comfortable sized, each with plenty of closet space and share second bathroom. This lovely home features carpeting in the bedrooms, den, and stairs. It also features hard wood floors throughout the rest of the home, which make for an easy clean-up. Close to Route 4 and I-495. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Apothecary St have any available units?
3605 Apothecary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3605 Apothecary St have?
Some of 3605 Apothecary St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Apothecary St currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Apothecary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Apothecary St pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Apothecary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 3605 Apothecary St offer parking?
No, 3605 Apothecary St does not offer parking.
Does 3605 Apothecary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Apothecary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Apothecary St have a pool?
Yes, 3605 Apothecary St has a pool.
Does 3605 Apothecary St have accessible units?
No, 3605 Apothecary St does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Apothecary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Apothecary St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 Apothecary St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3605 Apothecary St has units with air conditioning.
