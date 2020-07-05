3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Move in Ready, spacious 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome. Take a step inside this open floor plan leading into the open living and dining room next to enclosed kitchen with upgrades. The beautiful kitchen has new appliances along with ample storage space. There is also a half bath and plenty of natural light throughout the main level of the home. Upstairs has three large bedrooms with brand new carpet and paint throughout giving the home a move in ready atmosphere. The lower level has space for an office or additional living space with a full-sized washer and dryer for added convenience. Take a walk out outside in the large enclosed yard ready for gatherings and social entertainment for your next outing. This townhome if space is a big factor in your home search. Less than 10 min drive to JB Andrews/12min to Bolling AFB. 5 Min Drive to metro. Credit Score Minimum: 660+