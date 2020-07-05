All apartments in Suitland
Find more places like 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Suitland, MD
/
3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:54 PM

3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT

3530 Princess Caroline Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suitland
See all
Suitland-Silver Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3530 Princess Caroline Court, Suitland, MD 20747
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Move in Ready, spacious 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath Townhome. Take a step inside this open floor plan leading into the open living and dining room next to enclosed kitchen with upgrades. The beautiful kitchen has new appliances along with ample storage space. There is also a half bath and plenty of natural light throughout the main level of the home. Upstairs has three large bedrooms with brand new carpet and paint throughout giving the home a move in ready atmosphere. The lower level has space for an office or additional living space with a full-sized washer and dryer for added convenience. Take a walk out outside in the large enclosed yard ready for gatherings and social entertainment for your next outing. This townhome if space is a big factor in your home search. Less than 10 min drive to JB Andrews/12min to Bolling AFB. 5 Min Drive to metro. Credit Score Minimum: 660+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT have any available units?
3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT have?
Some of 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT currently offering any rent specials?
3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT pet-friendly?
No, 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Suitland.
Does 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT offer parking?
No, 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT does not offer parking.
Does 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT have a pool?
No, 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT does not have a pool.
Does 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT have accessible units?
No, 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 PRINCESS CAROLINE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct
Suitland, MD 20746
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct
Suitland, MD 20747
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd
Suitland, MD 20746
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave
Suitland, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Suitland 1 BedroomsSuitland 2 Bedrooms
Suitland Apartments with BalconySuitland Apartments with Parking
Suitland Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VA
Lorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Suitland Silver Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University