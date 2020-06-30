3041 Sunset Ln, Suitland, MD 20746 Suitland-Silver Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Spacious, clean two bedroom, and one and a half bath Condo, with eat in kitchen, and finished basement, one parking space in front of the house. Close to mass transit, and shopping in the emerging Suitland area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3041 Sunset Lane, Suitland MD, 20746 have any available units?
3041 Sunset Lane, Suitland MD, 20746 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suitland, MD.
What amenities does 3041 Sunset Lane, Suitland MD, 20746 have?
Some of 3041 Sunset Lane, Suitland MD, 20746's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 Sunset Lane, Suitland MD, 20746 currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Sunset Lane, Suitland MD, 20746 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Sunset Lane, Suitland MD, 20746 pet-friendly?