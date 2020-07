Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator game room on-site laundry parking pool table garage guest suite internet access media room online portal yoga

Located within walking distance to the Silver Spring Metro Station, The Point at Silver Spring invites you to experience modern luxury paired with extraordinary convenience. Choose from studio, one and two-bedroom apartments with sophisticated style and top-quality features. Plus, enjoy an incredible line up of unique amenities including a running track, rooftop pool and great outdoor community space. Discover The Point at Silver Spring and discover exactly where you belong. In response to the coronavirus, we are offering virtual tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you. Be sure to inquire about our amazing move-in specials!