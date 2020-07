Amenities

in unit laundry golf room wine room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly alarm system coffee bar game room golf room internet access pool table wine room

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Heritage Silver Spring offers the best in luxury apartments and townhomes in downtown Silver Spring, MD. With an eye for elegance in new apartment living, our gorgeous studio, one or two bedroom apartments and townhomes provide sophisticated urban living, minutes to the city.