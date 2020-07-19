8809 Plymouth St Apt 5

Amenities
Conveniently located! GAS and WATER are included in the monthly rent. Pay electric only.
The purple line is under construction in walking distance.
This apartment is located on the top level with city and wooded view.
Renovated kitchen with new wall tile, stove and counter top.
Laundry facilities on site.
Beautiful hardwood flooring.
Close to New Hampshire Ave, downtown Silver Spring, metro and I-495 corridor. Great location!
PLEASE CONTACT THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY TO REQUEST MORE INFORMATION - DO NOT CONTACT OTHER UNITS
PHONE: (301) 685-1250
LEASING AGENT: leasing@propertymanagementcapital.com