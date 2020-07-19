All apartments in Silver Spring
8809 Plymouth St Apt 5
8809 Plymouth St Apt 5

8809 Plymouth St · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Plymouth St, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located! GAS and WATER are included in the monthly rent. Pay electric only.
The purple line is under construction in walking distance.
This apartment is located on the top level with city and wooded view.
Renovated kitchen with new wall tile, stove and counter top.
Laundry facilities on site.
Beautiful hardwood flooring.
Close to New Hampshire Ave, downtown Silver Spring, metro and I-495 corridor. Great location!
PLEASE CONTACT THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY TO REQUEST MORE INFORMATION - DO NOT CONTACT OTHER UNITS
PHONE: (301) 685-1250
LEASING AGENT: leasing@propertymanagementcapital.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

