8484 16th Street

Spacious 2 bed/2 bath in Silver Spring - Property Id: 185982
Looking for someone to takeover lease starting January 1, 2020 for a beautiful, spacious 2 bed/2 bath 1,215 square ft. apartment close to downtown Silver Spring and the DC line. Electricity, gas, water, and parking included for $2,240/month. Master bedroom with plenty of room for a king size bed plus furniture with walk-in closet and bathroom. Second bedroom with queen bed in photos. Bathrooms with colorful bathtub accents. Large balcony overlooking the Silver Spring skyline. Quiet area within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and the Metro. Current lease expires in February 29, 2020 with option to renew.
