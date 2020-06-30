All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8484 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8484 16th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

8484 16th Street

8484 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8484 16th Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath in Silver Spring - Property Id: 185982

Looking for someone to takeover lease starting January 1, 2020 for a beautiful, spacious 2 bed/2 bath 1,215 square ft. apartment close to downtown Silver Spring and the DC line. Electricity, gas, water, and parking included for $2,240/month. Master bedroom with plenty of room for a king size bed plus furniture with walk-in closet and bathroom. Second bedroom with queen bed in photos. Bathrooms with colorful bathtub accents. Large balcony overlooking the Silver Spring skyline. Quiet area within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and the Metro. Current lease expires in February 29, 2020 with option to renew.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185982
Property Id 185982

(RLNE5366298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8484 16th Street have any available units?
8484 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8484 16th Street have?
Some of 8484 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8484 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8484 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8484 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8484 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8484 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8484 16th Street offers parking.
Does 8484 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8484 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8484 16th Street have a pool?
No, 8484 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8484 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 8484 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8484 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8484 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8484 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8484 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Silver Spring House
555 Thayer Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University