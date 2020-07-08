Rent Calculator
Home
Silver Spring, MD
819 HERON DRIVE
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:57 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
819 HERON DRIVE
819 Heron Drive
No Longer Available
Location
819 Heron Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901
Amenities
on-site laundry
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy 1BD/1BA basement apt. in SS near transportation. Convenient to downtown SS, 495, & METRO. All utilities included, security system,& laundry on premises. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 HERON DRIVE have any available units?
819 HERON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Silver Spring, MD
.
Is 819 HERON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
819 HERON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 HERON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 819 HERON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Silver Spring
.
Does 819 HERON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 819 HERON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 819 HERON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 HERON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 HERON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 819 HERON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 819 HERON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 819 HERON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 819 HERON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 HERON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 HERON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 HERON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
