811 THAYER AVE #2

Location! Location! Location! Spacious newly renovated home in the heart of Downtown Silver Spring - across the street from Safeway, two blocks from the library, only a half-mile from the metro, blocks from AFI, The Fillmore, Downtown Silver Spring, Whole Foods, Regal Theater and countless restaurants. This featured 2nd floor 2 bedroom unit enters by way of a private entrance at the side of the home. This unit has hardwood throughout and a gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. there is a washer/dryer for the unit in the basement and both bedrooms have extra deep closet space.