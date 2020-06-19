All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:33 PM

811 THAYER AVE #2

811 Thayer Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
PLEASE APPLY AT https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/107689/new. Location! Location! Location! Spacious newly renovated home in the heart of Downtown Silver Spring - across the street from Safeway, two blocks from the library, only a half-mile from the metro, blocks from AFI, The Fillmore, Downtown Silver Spring, Whole Foods, Regal Theater and countless restaurants. This featured 2nd floor 2 bedroom unit enters by way of a private entrance at the side of the home. This unit has hardwood throughout and a gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. there is a washer/dryer for the unit in the basement and both bedrooms have extra deep closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 THAYER AVE #2 have any available units?
811 THAYER AVE #2 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 811 THAYER AVE #2 have?
Some of 811 THAYER AVE #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 THAYER AVE #2 currently offering any rent specials?
811 THAYER AVE #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 THAYER AVE #2 pet-friendly?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #2 offer parking?
Yes, 811 THAYER AVE #2 does offer parking.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 THAYER AVE #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #2 have a pool?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #2 does not have a pool.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #2 have accessible units?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 THAYER AVE #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 THAYER AVE #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
