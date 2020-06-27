417 Browning Ct

Amenities

parking some paid utils microwave range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Basement apartment in SFH - Property Id: 152531



Efficiency basement apartment available in a single family home. The unit is completely separate from the upper level of the home. It has a separate entrance and a full kitchen. All utilities are included in the rent (gas, electric, water). Sorry, no pets and no smoking inside. An off street parking space is available for the tenant's use. Unfortunately, there are no laundry facilities on the premises. Available mid to late September.



Call or text to 301.920.6649 or 919.349.1599 for questions or to set up an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152531p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5130412)