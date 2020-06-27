All apartments in Silver Spring
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
417 Browning Ct
417 Browning Ct

417 Browning Court · No Longer Available
Location

417 Browning Court, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

Basement apartment in SFH - Property Id: 152531

Efficiency basement apartment available in a single family home. The unit is completely separate from the upper level of the home. It has a separate entrance and a full kitchen. All utilities are included in the rent (gas, electric, water). Sorry, no pets and no smoking inside. An off street parking space is available for the tenant's use. Unfortunately, there are no laundry facilities on the premises. Available mid to late September.

Call or text to 301.920.6649 or 919.349.1599 for questions or to set up an appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152531p
Property Id 152531

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5130412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Browning Ct have any available units?
417 Browning Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 417 Browning Ct have?
Some of 417 Browning Ct's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Browning Ct currently offering any rent specials?
417 Browning Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Browning Ct pet-friendly?
No, 417 Browning Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 417 Browning Ct offer parking?
Yes, 417 Browning Ct offers parking.
Does 417 Browning Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Browning Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Browning Ct have a pool?
No, 417 Browning Ct does not have a pool.
Does 417 Browning Ct have accessible units?
No, 417 Browning Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Browning Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Browning Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Browning Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Browning Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
