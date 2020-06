Amenities

This well-maintained home is perfectly sited in the BCC school cluster and offers one-level living. The spacious interior boasts an updated eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and access to an expansive deck; wood-burning fireplace; generously sized bedrooms with ample closet space; a large finished basement with storage room and HUGE lush backyard. Prime location: within steps of major commuter routes, Metro, parks shops and dining.