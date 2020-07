Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome to this well lit and cheerful single family colonial with close to 2,500 square feet of living space! The home has a wonderful flow with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and is perfect for family living and entertaining. There have been recent updates in the kitchen and bathrooms as well as a brand new bar / patio area out back! A short commute to Bethesda, Silver Spring, DC, and the park, this home is perfectly situated. Will not last long on the market - check it out today!