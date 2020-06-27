All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1

2111 Derby Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2111 Derby Ridge Ln, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Silver Spring!
Close to Silver Spring downtown & metro, with direct buses to both Silver Spring and Bethesda metro

Property highlights:

- Updated kitchen with new cabinets, tiles and appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Additional room for extra bedroom, study, den
- Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and parks
- Pets welcome with additional deposit
- Lawn care and snow removal included

Available 8/22!

(RLNE5035239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 have any available units?
2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 offer parking?
No, 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 have a pool?
No, 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 have accessible units?
No, 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fenton Silver Spring
8240 Fenton Street
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Parkside Terrace
506 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University