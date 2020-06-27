2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1

Amenities
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Silver Spring!
Close to Silver Spring downtown & metro, with direct buses to both Silver Spring and Bethesda metro
Property highlights:
- Updated kitchen with new cabinets, tiles and appliances
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Additional room for extra bedroom, study, den
- Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and parks
- Pets welcome with additional deposit
- Lawn care and snow removal included
Available 8/22!
(RLNE5035239)