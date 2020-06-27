2111 Derby Ridge Ln 1

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Silver Spring!

Close to Silver Spring downtown & metro, with direct buses to both Silver Spring and Bethesda metro



Property highlights:



- Updated kitchen with new cabinets, tiles and appliances

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Additional room for extra bedroom, study, den

- Enjoy the outdoors in the private backyard

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and parks

- Pets welcome with additional deposit

- Lawn care and snow removal included



Available 8/22!



(RLNE5035239)