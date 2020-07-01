All apartments in Silver Hill
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

4002 Meadowview Dr

4002 Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Meadowview Drive, Silver Hill, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
Charming 4 BR/3 BA Single Family in Suitland! Enjoy gated access to the covered front porch. Inside the home is carpeted throughout with a spacious living area featuring a fireplace. Modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, custom-tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Unwind with even more living space in the family room featuring a wood burning fireplace. Choose again from the den or sunroom with immediate access to the backyard! The master suite has a private deck, ample closet space and lavish master bathroom. There is an additional bedroom on the main level as well. Upstairs there are two generous bedrooms with plenty of natural light and a full hall bathroom! Conveniently located full laundry room as well.

The backyard offers a storage shed, heated dog house, gazebo, private pool and basketball hoop!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5619525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Meadowview Dr have any available units?
4002 Meadowview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Hill, MD.
What amenities does 4002 Meadowview Dr have?
Some of 4002 Meadowview Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Meadowview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Meadowview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Meadowview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 Meadowview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4002 Meadowview Dr offer parking?
No, 4002 Meadowview Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4002 Meadowview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Meadowview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Meadowview Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4002 Meadowview Dr has a pool.
Does 4002 Meadowview Dr have accessible units?
No, 4002 Meadowview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Meadowview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Meadowview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 Meadowview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 Meadowview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

