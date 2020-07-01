4002 Meadowview Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel pool basketball court

Charming 4 BR/3 BA Single Family in Suitland! Enjoy gated access to the covered front porch. Inside the home is carpeted throughout with a spacious living area featuring a fireplace. Modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, custom-tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry for storage. Unwind with even more living space in the family room featuring a wood burning fireplace. Choose again from the den or sunroom with immediate access to the backyard! The master suite has a private deck, ample closet space and lavish master bathroom. There is an additional bedroom on the main level as well. Upstairs there are two generous bedrooms with plenty of natural light and a full hall bathroom! Conveniently located full laundry room as well.



The backyard offers a storage shed, heated dog house, gazebo, private pool and basketball hoop!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5619525)