330 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD with hardwood floors
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 36
1 of 12
1 of 24
1 of 47
1 of 11
1 of 53
1 of 25
1 of 62
1 of 31
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 43
1 of 51
1 of 40
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 3
1 of 27
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 47
I'm just workin' for a livin', workin' for my pay /In Maryland it's raining somewhere in some cafe / Hey, hey, Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong -- From "Maryland" by Vonda Shepard
Don't ever worry about what you did wrong, because if you move to Severn, Maryland, you'll have done something right! Maryland’s rolling-green meadows and Eastern Pines are well represented throughout the mid-size community of Severn. A small town of government workers in white-collar jobs, Severn is located near Fort Meade Army Base -- a key employer for locals. Located just a half hour drive from Baltimore, Severn is primarily a bedroom community with a handful of neighborhoods. Certainly, bring your pillows, blankets, and comforters. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Severn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.