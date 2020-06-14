330 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD with hardwood floors

I'm just workin' for a livin', workin' for my pay /In Maryland it's raining somewhere in some cafe / Hey, hey, Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong -- From "Maryland" by Vonda Shepard

Don't ever worry about what you did wrong, because if you move to Severn, Maryland, you'll have done something right! Maryland’s rolling-green meadows and Eastern Pines are well represented throughout the mid-size community of Severn. A small town of government workers in white-collar jobs, Severn is located near Fort Meade Army Base -- a key employer for locals. Located just a half hour drive from Baltimore, Severn is primarily a bedroom community with a handful of neighborhoods. Certainly, bring your pillows, blankets, and comforters. See more