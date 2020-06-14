Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

330 Apartments for rent in Severn, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Severn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome in Hanover, MD - Property Id: 297656 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome showcases 3 full levels of living space with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops, and Stainless-steel

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2930 sqft
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1609 TAYLOR TERRACE
1609 Taylor Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2420 sqft
APPLY ONLINE https://288pm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalappWelcome Home! The picture perfect townhome that you have been searching for has just hit the market in Severn, MD. This one will check all the marks on your "must-have" list.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7702 WINTERWOOD COURT
7702 Winterwood Court, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3170 sqft
ACTIVE SATURDAY 6/13. CAN MOVE IN SHORTLY AFTER THAT. Great home close to Ft. Meade. Beautiful wood floors and ceramic tile. Large deck and back yard. Two finished rooms in basement and large storage room with lots of shelves.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1260 COLONIAL PARK DRIVE
1260 Colonial Park Drive, Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3896 sqft
Good credit only. No pet. No smoker. No short term lease. In excellent condition. At a quiet community. Back to trees. Four bedrooms upstairs. Main level study/library. Fully finished walk out basement with one bedroom and full bath.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1134 THOMPSON AVENUE
1134 Thompson Avenue, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1261 sqft
BRIGHT & SUNNY 3 BR HOME WITH DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE**UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT INCLUDING KITCHEN CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS**FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1706 MACO DR
1706 Maco Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful brick front Colonial, hardwood floors, 2-story foyer, adjoining formals and open eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash, crisp white cabinetry, center island, & more! Sun-bathed family room w/ a cozy gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
502 TROTTERS RIDGE WAY
502 Trotters Ridge Way, Severn, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4663 sqft
Very large, beautiful home. (5,100+ SQFT). 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fireplace in the family room, master bedroom on the main floor, Super master bath. 2 car garage.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
1468 Pangbourne Way
1468 Pangbourne Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 Bath townhouse in Hanover! Walk on into your finished lower level with ample storage and space for additional family room. There is also a walk out into your backyard.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
8305 Black Harrier Ln
8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Severn
Last updated June 14
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 13
19 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
37 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 14
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 13
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Last updated June 14
South Gate
6 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Last updated June 14
South Gate
3 Units Available
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2035 ASTILBE WAY
2035 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1662 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD
7337 Old Calvary Road, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
Welcome to luxury living , Maintenance free at its finest 6 year old 3 level, spacious open floor plan townhouse with all the upgrades From the brick front to the beautiful large deck , granite counter top , stainless steel appliance hardwood

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2552 Blue Water Boulevard
2552 Blue Water Boulevard, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2292 sqft
Sought after Piney Orchard area! Wonderful layout! Dogs accepted on case by case basis. Meticulously maintained! 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath.
City Guide for Severn, MD

I'm just workin' for a livin', workin' for my pay /In Maryland it's raining somewhere in some cafe / Hey, hey, Maryland, I'm comin' home / Never worry about what I did wrong -- From "Maryland" by Vonda Shepard

Don't ever worry about what you did wrong, because if you move to Severn, Maryland, you'll have done something right! Maryland’s rolling-green meadows and Eastern Pines are well represented throughout the mid-size community of Severn. A small town of government workers in white-collar jobs, Severn is located near Fort Meade Army Base -- a key employer for locals. Located just a half hour drive from Baltimore, Severn is primarily a bedroom community with a handful of neighborhoods. Certainly, bring your pillows, blankets, and comforters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Severn, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Severn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

