All apartments in Severn
Find more places like 8305 Black Harrier Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Severn, MD
/
8305 Black Harrier Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

8305 Black Harrier Ln

8305 Black Harrier Lane · (240) 224-8220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Severn
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD 21144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath. The second floor has hardwood floors throughout the living room. The kitchen features updated cabinets, newly updated granite countertops with breakfast bar, custom tiled backsplash, pantry closet, and all Stainless Steel Appliances.The third floor has a full hallway bathroom with tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. Also, there are 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The fully updated master bathroom has a walk-in shower and a dual vanity. The laundry room on third floor provides a washer/dryer for added convenience.

A fenced in backyard and a one car garage are an added bonus for this wonderful home!

Small pets welcome with an additional pet deposit!!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5638322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8305 Black Harrier Ln have any available units?
8305 Black Harrier Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 8305 Black Harrier Ln have?
Some of 8305 Black Harrier Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8305 Black Harrier Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8305 Black Harrier Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8305 Black Harrier Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8305 Black Harrier Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8305 Black Harrier Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8305 Black Harrier Ln does offer parking.
Does 8305 Black Harrier Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8305 Black Harrier Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8305 Black Harrier Ln have a pool?
No, 8305 Black Harrier Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8305 Black Harrier Ln have accessible units?
No, 8305 Black Harrier Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8305 Black Harrier Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8305 Black Harrier Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8305 Black Harrier Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr
Severn, MD 21144
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct
Severn, MD 21144
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr
Severn, MD 21076
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir
Severn, MD 21144
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd
Severn, MD 21076
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir
Severn, MD 21076

Similar Pages

Severn 1 BedroomsSevern 2 Bedrooms
Severn Apartments with ParkingSevern Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Severn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MD
Middle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDReisterstown, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity