8305 Black Harrier Ln

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath. The second floor has hardwood floors throughout the living room. The kitchen features updated cabinets, newly updated granite countertops with breakfast bar, custom tiled backsplash, pantry closet, and all Stainless Steel Appliances.The third floor has a full hallway bathroom with tiled tub enclosure and new fixtures. Also, there are 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The fully updated master bathroom has a walk-in shower and a dual vanity. The laundry room on third floor provides a washer/dryer for added convenience.



A fenced in backyard and a one car garage are an added bonus for this wonderful home!



Small pets welcome with an additional pet deposit!!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



