Amenities

walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub range

Perfect with 2 huge bedrooms. Master Suite has a super bath which includes a Jetted two person soaking tub and separate shower, vaulted ceilings. Both Huge Bedrooms have walk in closets and ceiling fan. Newly installed Vinyl Wood Plank floor on 2nd and 3rd floor. New toilets, new powder room floor, new second bathroom floor and vanity. Two miles to Ft Meade, convenient to DC, Columbia, Annapolis and Baltimore. SS Range Hood and Gas Stove.