Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet yoga

The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station. The Residences at Siesta Key features over 6,000 square feet of best-in-class amenities that will foster a sense of place and community. Community amenities will include an iMac Lounge, dog spa, outdoor courtyards, resort style swimming pool, massage room, rooftop deck and a gourmet outdoor kitchen. We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Self- guided and virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.