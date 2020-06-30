All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 726 AZALEA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
726 AZALEA DRIVE
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

726 AZALEA DRIVE

726 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
West Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

726 Azalea Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful completely renovated like new 2 level townhome in Woodley Gardens.This stunning townhome has a clean and sophisticated interior and it was completed by a designer featuring real Bamboo hard wood floors throughout, ceramic tile in all bathrooms, custom powder room, laundry room in main level, sprawling entertainment spaces flow outside to the deck, all new windows, stainless steel appliances.Every detail was carefully selected. Near to shops and highway and Montgomery College.Plenty of parking available. can't beat the location, water is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 AZALEA DRIVE have any available units?
726 AZALEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 726 AZALEA DRIVE have?
Some of 726 AZALEA DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 AZALEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
726 AZALEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 AZALEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 726 AZALEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 726 AZALEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 726 AZALEA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 726 AZALEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 AZALEA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 AZALEA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 726 AZALEA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 726 AZALEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 726 AZALEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 726 AZALEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 AZALEA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 AZALEA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 AZALEA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
The Terano
5720 Fishers Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University