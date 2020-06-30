726 AZALEA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful completely renovated like new 2 level townhome in Woodley Gardens.This stunning townhome has a clean and sophisticated interior and it was completed by a designer featuring real Bamboo hard wood floors throughout, ceramic tile in all bathrooms, custom powder room, laundry room in main level, sprawling entertainment spaces flow outside to the deck, all new windows, stainless steel appliances.Every detail was carefully selected. Near to shops and highway and Montgomery College.Plenty of parking available. can't beat the location, water is included.