719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY

Sun-filled renovated brick front town home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half baths, including a finished walkout basement. Hardwood floors, recessed lights, gas fireplace, 9' ceilings, fresh paint and all new upgraded appliances, cabinets and Quartz counter tops in this chef's kitchen. All the baths are all fully renovated too with a must-see luxurious master bath. Private fenced yard with a flagstone patio. Enjoy the new painted deck this fall and BBQ on your patio below. Ideally located in a quiet street in King Farm within steps to shopping/dining and a few blocks to the community center and pool/parks/courts. Community amenities include pool, plenty of green space with parks and fields, tennis courts, and organized events. You can walk or take shuttle to Shady Grove Metro. I270 and the ICC are close by too. Don't miss this one. It's beautiful and should rent quickly.