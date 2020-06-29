715 GARDEN VIEW WAY

Amenities

Elegant 2 attached garage townhome in sought-after King Farm community. High ceiling in Living room, tiled floor in kitchen, a spacious main level master bedroom, oversized bath with double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The second level offers two good sized bedrooms, large hall bath with double sink vanity, walk-in storage closet, wood floor in loft area that perfect for home office. Private patio off of kitchen leads to the garage. Only a block to one of the community pools. Around the corner from Mattie J. Stepanek Park, host of the City of Rockville's Fourth of July Fireworks! Enjoy countless other King Farm amenities, including a second pool, fitness center, shops, restaurants and more! Walking distance to METRO, close to I- 270, I-370 and Rt 355.