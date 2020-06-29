304 LINCOLN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym media room

Spectacular Renovation!! 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, brand new from top to bottom! Gorgeous, bright kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking and subway tile backsplash. Sunny living room with gleaming hardwood floors, classic arches and separate entry foyer. Formal dining room, 2 bedrooms and full bath also on main level. Upstairs features master bedroom and ensuite bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and 3rd bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout! Fresh paint! New windows! Large unfinished basement great for laundry and storage. About a 20 minute walk or less than 5 minute drive to Rockville METRO and Rockville Town Center - less than 1 mile. Easy access to movie theatre, shopping, dining, bars, fitness, groceries and more. Amazing location! Long term lease preferred. Dogs considered case by case with owner approval and additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.