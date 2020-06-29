All apartments in Rockville
304 LINCOLN AVENUE

304 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 Lincoln Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
media room
Spectacular Renovation!! 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, brand new from top to bottom! Gorgeous, bright kitchen with stainless appliances, gas cooking and subway tile backsplash. Sunny living room with gleaming hardwood floors, classic arches and separate entry foyer. Formal dining room, 2 bedrooms and full bath also on main level. Upstairs features master bedroom and ensuite bath plus 2 additional bedrooms and 3rd bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout! Fresh paint! New windows! Large unfinished basement great for laundry and storage. About a 20 minute walk or less than 5 minute drive to Rockville METRO and Rockville Town Center - less than 1 mile. Easy access to movie theatre, shopping, dining, bars, fitness, groceries and more. Amazing location! Long term lease preferred. Dogs considered case by case with owner approval and additional deposit. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 LINCOLN AVENUE have any available units?
304 LINCOLN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 304 LINCOLN AVENUE have?
Some of 304 LINCOLN AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 LINCOLN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
304 LINCOLN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 LINCOLN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 LINCOLN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 304 LINCOLN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 304 LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 304 LINCOLN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 LINCOLN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 LINCOLN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 304 LINCOLN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 304 LINCOLN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 304 LINCOLN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 304 LINCOLN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 LINCOLN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 LINCOLN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 LINCOLN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
