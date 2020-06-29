266 NEW MARK ESP

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Beautifully updated, freshly painted move in ready townhouse featuring stainless appliances; kitchen with an island kitchen and sliding doors leading to private front patio. Hardwood floors, open concept LR/DR with sliding doors leading to private back patio. Fully finished basement with large laundry room, storage, office space and open space for playroom. Less than a mile from the Rockville Metro; community offers a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, a beautiful lake with walking and biking trails and a club house in New Mark Commons. Lawn maintenance and snow removal are included in the rent.