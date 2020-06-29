All apartments in Rockville
266 NEW MARK ESP
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

266 NEW MARK ESP

266 New Mark Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

266 New Mark Esplanade, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautifully updated, freshly painted move in ready townhouse featuring stainless appliances; kitchen with an island kitchen and sliding doors leading to private front patio. Hardwood floors, open concept LR/DR with sliding doors leading to private back patio. Fully finished basement with large laundry room, storage, office space and open space for playroom. Less than a mile from the Rockville Metro; community offers a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, a beautiful lake with walking and biking trails and a club house in New Mark Commons. Lawn maintenance and snow removal are included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 NEW MARK ESP have any available units?
266 NEW MARK ESP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 266 NEW MARK ESP have?
Some of 266 NEW MARK ESP's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 NEW MARK ESP currently offering any rent specials?
266 NEW MARK ESP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 NEW MARK ESP pet-friendly?
No, 266 NEW MARK ESP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 266 NEW MARK ESP offer parking?
Yes, 266 NEW MARK ESP offers parking.
Does 266 NEW MARK ESP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 NEW MARK ESP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 NEW MARK ESP have a pool?
Yes, 266 NEW MARK ESP has a pool.
Does 266 NEW MARK ESP have accessible units?
No, 266 NEW MARK ESP does not have accessible units.
Does 266 NEW MARK ESP have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 NEW MARK ESP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 266 NEW MARK ESP have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 NEW MARK ESP does not have units with air conditioning.
