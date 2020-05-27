All apartments in Rockville
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

1625 PICCARD DRIVE

1625 Piccard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Piccard Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 2-bedrooms & 2-bath condo located in King Farm subdivision. It's a corner unit, allowing a lot of natural lighting. Master bedroom has 2-walk in closets. Separate laundry room with a full-sized washer & dryer. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The garage offers storage and additional parking on the driveway, enough to park two cars. Elevator building. Located within minutes' drive to the Metro and a shuttle stop is within walking distance. King Farm offers community pools, parks, there's a Safeway & Mom's Organic Market, and restaurants galore. Convenience at its BEST!!!! Tenant pays utilities, incl water/sewer. Ready for immediate occupancy. $40 app fee per adult & GCAAR application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 PICCARD DRIVE have any available units?
1625 PICCARD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1625 PICCARD DRIVE have?
Some of 1625 PICCARD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 PICCARD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1625 PICCARD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 PICCARD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1625 PICCARD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1625 PICCARD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1625 PICCARD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1625 PICCARD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 PICCARD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 PICCARD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1625 PICCARD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1625 PICCARD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1625 PICCARD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 PICCARD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 PICCARD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 PICCARD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 PICCARD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
