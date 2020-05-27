1625 PICCARD DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious 2-bedrooms & 2-bath condo located in King Farm subdivision. It's a corner unit, allowing a lot of natural lighting. Master bedroom has 2-walk in closets. Separate laundry room with a full-sized washer & dryer. Eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. The garage offers storage and additional parking on the driveway, enough to park two cars. Elevator building. Located within minutes' drive to the Metro and a shuttle stop is within walking distance. King Farm offers community pools, parks, there's a Safeway & Mom's Organic Market, and restaurants galore. Convenience at its BEST!!!! Tenant pays utilities, incl water/sewer. Ready for immediate occupancy. $40 app fee per adult & GCAAR application required.