Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

1020 Debeck Drive

1020 Debeck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Debeck Drive, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Expanded Cape Cod CLOSE TO METRO - Enchanting home with special and unique features throughout, including a large front porch where you will create fond memories for a lifetime! Featuring handsome hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen with custom eat-in nook, oversized garage, and more! All nestled on a spacious corner fenced lot!
Great location approximately 1.2 miles to METRO, wonderful neighborhood parks, close to shopping, restaurants, and schools.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets considered on a case-by-case basis
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5209733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Debeck Drive have any available units?
1020 Debeck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1020 Debeck Drive have?
Some of 1020 Debeck Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Debeck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Debeck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Debeck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Debeck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Debeck Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Debeck Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Debeck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Debeck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Debeck Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Debeck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Debeck Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Debeck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Debeck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Debeck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Debeck Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Debeck Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

