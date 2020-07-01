1020 Debeck Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Charming Expanded Cape Cod CLOSE TO METRO - Enchanting home with special and unique features throughout, including a large front porch where you will create fond memories for a lifetime! Featuring handsome hardwood floors throughout, updated bathrooms and kitchen with custom eat-in nook, oversized garage, and more! All nestled on a spacious corner fenced lot!

Great location approximately 1.2 miles to METRO, wonderful neighborhood parks, close to shopping, restaurants, and schools.



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

This is a Non-Smoking Property

Pets considered on a case-by-case basis

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

Equal Housing Opportunity



