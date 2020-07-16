2429 NICOL CIRCLE

Amenities

all utils included internet access

Large Room for rent in basement of a luxurious Single Family home in the highly sought after Woodmore Towne Centre area of Bowie. $1000 All utilities included and Cable and Internet for FREE!!! This is a beautiful home. It is very comfortable, has lots of space and is meticulously kept. This unbeatable location is walking distance to Wegmans, Costco, Nordstrom Rack & many other shops and restaurants. Easy access to Routes: 50, 295, 495/95, & route 301. It's only 30 minutes away from BWI, Baltimore, DC, Alexandria, VA/ Wilson Bridge), and is only 8 minutes away from the Largo Town Center & Blvd at Cap Center Metro Stations. Credit is NOT an issue however a background / rental history check will be conducted.