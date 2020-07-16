All apartments in Prince George's County
Find more places like 2429 NICOL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince George's County, MD
/
2429 NICOL CIRCLE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:35 AM

2429 NICOL CIRCLE

2429 Nicol Circle · (240) 462-4703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2429 Nicol Circle, Prince George's County, MD 20721

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 3772 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Large Room for rent in basement of a luxurious Single Family home in the highly sought after Woodmore Towne Centre area of Bowie. $1000 All utilities included and Cable and Internet for FREE!!! This is a beautiful home. It is very comfortable, has lots of space and is meticulously kept. This unbeatable location is walking distance to Wegmans, Costco, Nordstrom Rack & many other shops and restaurants. Easy access to Routes: 50, 295, 495/95, & route 301. It's only 30 minutes away from BWI, Baltimore, DC, Alexandria, VA/ Wilson Bridge), and is only 8 minutes away from the Largo Town Center & Blvd at Cap Center Metro Stations. Credit is NOT an issue however a background / rental history check will be conducted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 NICOL CIRCLE have any available units?
2429 NICOL CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2429 NICOL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2429 NICOL CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 NICOL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2429 NICOL CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prince George's County.
Does 2429 NICOL CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 2429 NICOL CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 2429 NICOL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 NICOL CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 NICOL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2429 NICOL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2429 NICOL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2429 NICOL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 NICOL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 NICOL CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 NICOL CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 NICOL CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2429 NICOL CIRCLE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774
Prince George's Apartments
3900 Hamilton St
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Park Tanglewood
5309 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave
Hyattsville, MD 20784
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd
Capitol Heights, MD 20747
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDWalker Mill, MDCoral Hills, MDCapitol Heights, MDForestville, MDClinton, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Friendly, MDBrock Hall, MDTemple Hills, MDSuitland, MDSilver Hill, MDSeat Pleasant, MDPeppermill Village, MDLargo, MDKettering, MDGambrills, MDFort Meade, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity