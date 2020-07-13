Amenities

Find your new home today at Milbrook Park Apartments! Settle into one of our studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments. If you are searching for an inviting and relaxing space, you're in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas, beautiful parquet hardwood flooring, fully-equipped kitchens, and private patios. Select units have been recently renovated with include granite countertops and/or in-unit washers and dryers!



Milbrook Park Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! We proudly offer a refreshing swimming pool, on-site dog park, community garden and courtyard area, soccer field, an on-site laundry facility, and a banquet hall. For your convenience, we also offer 24-hour emergency maintenance as well as free parking and complimentary shuttle services to local businesses around the area!



