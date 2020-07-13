All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Milbrook Park Apartments

6808 Milbrook Park Dr · (410) 618-4132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD 21215

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit MA-88-2A · Avail. Aug 14

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit MI-56-2A · Avail. Sep 14

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit MI-74-1D · Avail. Jul 21

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit MA-88-1B · Avail. Aug 29

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit RS-01-1A · Avail. Sep 14

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Milbrook Park Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
playground
Find your new home today at Milbrook Park Apartments! Settle into one of our studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments. If you are searching for an inviting and relaxing space, you're in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas, beautiful parquet hardwood flooring, fully-equipped kitchens, and private patios. Select units have been recently renovated with include granite countertops and/or in-unit washers and dryers!\n\nMilbrook Park Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! We proudly offer a refreshing swimming pool, on-site dog park, community garden and courtyard area, soccer field, an on-site laundry facility, and a banquet hall. For your convenience, we also offer 24-hour emergency maintenance as well as free parking and complimentary shuttle services to local businesses around the area!\n\nWant to find the perfect floorplan for you? Take a walkthrough video tour now or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up a personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1.5 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Milbrook Park Apartments have any available units?
Milbrook Park Apartments has 13 units available starting at $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Milbrook Park Apartments have?
Some of Milbrook Park Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Milbrook Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Milbrook Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Milbrook Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Milbrook Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Milbrook Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Milbrook Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Milbrook Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Milbrook Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Milbrook Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Milbrook Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Milbrook Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Milbrook Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Milbrook Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Milbrook Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Milbrook Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Milbrook Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
