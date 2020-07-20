9 Anandale Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Must-see 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage in Woodholme Green Reisterstown! Well-maintained open floorplan boasts wood flooring and neutral paint throughout with a convenient 1st floor powder room. Separate dining space leads to a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, and access to a large rear deck perfect for entertaining. Master suite offers an attached full bath featuring double vanity and soaking tub along with spacious walk-in closet while 2 additional light-filled bedrooms have plush wall-to-wall carpeting and share a hall bath. Bonus finished basement provides added living space and a storage/workroom leading out to the rear yard! Full size washer/dryer included!



Minutes to shopping, restaurants, and amenities

Convenient to I-695, I-795, and Reisterstown Rd

2 Minutes from Old Court Station Metro



Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5153476)