Pikesville, MD
9 Anandale Ct
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

9 Anandale Ct

9 Anadale Court · No Longer Available
Location

9 Anadale Court, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must-see 3 bedroom townhome with attached garage in Woodholme Green Reisterstown! Well-maintained open floorplan boasts wood flooring and neutral paint throughout with a convenient 1st floor powder room. Separate dining space leads to a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island, and access to a large rear deck perfect for entertaining. Master suite offers an attached full bath featuring double vanity and soaking tub along with spacious walk-in closet while 2 additional light-filled bedrooms have plush wall-to-wall carpeting and share a hall bath. Bonus finished basement provides added living space and a storage/workroom leading out to the rear yard! Full size washer/dryer included!

Minutes to shopping, restaurants, and amenities
Convenient to I-695, I-795, and Reisterstown Rd
2 Minutes from Old Court Station Metro

Pets under 50lbs welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5153476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

