Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

2nd floor Condo in Highlands available for immediate occupancy. 2 Bedroom with 2 Full Baths, Balcony off of Living room for Morning Coffee, View of Woods from Balcony, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters with Stainless Steel Appliances, Upgraded Kitchen, Breakfast Room in Kitchen with Table Space, Master Bedroom with Walk in closet and upgraded full Bath, 1 Car Attached Garage, Secure Building, Club House, Swimming Pool, Exercise Room & Walking trails. Easy shopping in the community.