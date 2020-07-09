All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE

7275 Brookfalls Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7275 Brookfalls Terrace, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, newly rehabbed end unit townhome in perfect Pikesville location close to everything w an easy commute to downtown. Wonderful rental home with three bedrooms, two full baths as well as two main half bathrooms. Finished rec room in walk out basement. Newer, highly upgraded kitchen w granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and attached bathroom. Great , clean large lower level storage room and laundry area. Easy parking in the community for residents and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE have any available units?
7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE have?
Some of 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7275 BROOKFALLS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with BalconyPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College