6804 SYLVALE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious 3 bdrm/1.5 bath split level in the heart of Summit Park features and updated kitchen with brand new SS appliances (including a dishwasher) and space for a table; carpeted bedrooms with tons of closet space; combo living/dining room with tons of natural light from huge windows, fireplace, & new luxury vinyl tile flooring. Mostly finished basement features an open area, extra closet space, laundry area, & tons of extra storage space and shelving in the oversized furnace closet, as well as access to crawlspace for even more storage. Gas heat, gas hot water, electric cooking. Off-street parking for 4 cars (1 covered), shed, huge backyard that fenced in the rear. OWNER PAYS WATER/SEWER/LAWN CARE! No pets please. Immediate possession.Easy access to the Beltway (exit 22--Greenspring), the Quarry, Greenspring Shopping Center, and Summit Park Elementary.