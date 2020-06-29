All apartments in Pikesville
6804 SYLVALE COURT
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

6804 SYLVALE COURT

6804 Sylvale Court · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Sylvale Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bdrm/1.5 bath split level in the heart of Summit Park features and updated kitchen with brand new SS appliances (including a dishwasher) and space for a table; carpeted bedrooms with tons of closet space; combo living/dining room with tons of natural light from huge windows, fireplace, & new luxury vinyl tile flooring. Mostly finished basement features an open area, extra closet space, laundry area, & tons of extra storage space and shelving in the oversized furnace closet, as well as access to crawlspace for even more storage. Gas heat, gas hot water, electric cooking. Off-street parking for 4 cars (1 covered), shed, huge backyard that fenced in the rear. OWNER PAYS WATER/SEWER/LAWN CARE! No pets please. Immediate possession.Easy access to the Beltway (exit 22--Greenspring), the Quarry, Greenspring Shopping Center, and Summit Park Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 SYLVALE COURT have any available units?
6804 SYLVALE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 6804 SYLVALE COURT have?
Some of 6804 SYLVALE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 SYLVALE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6804 SYLVALE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 SYLVALE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6804 SYLVALE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 6804 SYLVALE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6804 SYLVALE COURT offers parking.
Does 6804 SYLVALE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6804 SYLVALE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 SYLVALE COURT have a pool?
No, 6804 SYLVALE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6804 SYLVALE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6804 SYLVALE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 SYLVALE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 SYLVALE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 SYLVALE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 SYLVALE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
