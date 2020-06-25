3033 KATEWOOD COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL UNIT-Available May 1st- with Granite counter tops. stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous breakfast bar/sun-room area off kitchen. Very large bedrooms and a master walk in closet. New vanities in bathroom. Relax out on the private deck. Very close to Quarry lake and 695. This won't last long!!!