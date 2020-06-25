All apartments in Pikesville
3033 KATEWOOD COURT

3033 Katewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Katewood Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL UNIT-Available May 1st- with Granite counter tops. stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous breakfast bar/sun-room area off kitchen. Very large bedrooms and a master walk in closet. New vanities in bathroom. Relax out on the private deck. Very close to Quarry lake and 695. This won't last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 KATEWOOD COURT have any available units?
3033 KATEWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 3033 KATEWOOD COURT have?
Some of 3033 KATEWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 KATEWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3033 KATEWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 KATEWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3033 KATEWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 3033 KATEWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 3033 KATEWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3033 KATEWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 KATEWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 KATEWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 3033 KATEWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3033 KATEWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 3033 KATEWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 KATEWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 KATEWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3033 KATEWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3033 KATEWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
