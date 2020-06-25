3033 KATEWOOD COURT

BEAUTIFUL UNIT-Available May 1st- with Granite counter tops. stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous breakfast bar/sun-room area off kitchen. Very large bedrooms and a master walk in closet. New vanities in bathroom. Relax out on the private deck. Very close to Quarry lake and 695. This won't last long!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
