Great two bedroom two full bath condo with newer flooring and Washer/Dryer in unit! Cold water, condo fee, and trash removal included in rent. Close to the Quarry Lake shops and restaurants, easy access to 695. Terrific location! Current tenants moving 7/1, condo available for move in after! *ALSO FOR SALE for $150,000.*