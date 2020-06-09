2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Upscale largest End of Unit Townhouse in the desirable community of Greenspring East. Enjoy the open floor plan and all the recent upgrades including NEW stainless steel appliances. Wood Floor, Skylights & Moldings, huge rear high end kitchen that connects to the deck which overlooked rear fenced yard. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bath with shower and separate tub with jets. Fully-finished walk-out basement with a full bathroom, lower level family room with fireplace, wet bar and full bath. This home has it all: location, privacy, and space! Conveniently located just minutes from 83, 695 and local shops and restaurants! Extra room office in the basement