2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY

2755 Quarry Heights Way · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Quarry Heights Way, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
Upscale largest End of Unit Townhouse in the desirable community of Greenspring East. Enjoy the open floor plan and all the recent upgrades including NEW stainless steel appliances. Wood Floor, Skylights & Moldings, huge rear high end kitchen that connects to the deck which overlooked rear fenced yard. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached bath with shower and separate tub with jets. Fully-finished walk-out basement with a full bathroom, lower level family room with fireplace, wet bar and full bath. This home has it all: location, privacy, and space! Conveniently located just minutes from 83, 695 and local shops and restaurants! Extra room office in the basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have any available units?
2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have?
Some of 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY offer parking?
No, 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have a pool?
No, 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have accessible units?
No, 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2755 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
