Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

2308 Winterwood Road Available 04/19/19 Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath Former Model Home in Mt. Washington for Rent! - This spacious detached home located at the Parke at Mount Washington is for rent. The expansive open floor plan features Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout the main level. The formal living room and dining room are filled with natural light. The kitchen is massive and has an oversized center island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile back splash, and so much cabinet space! The kitchen opens up to the family room that has a fireplace. There is even a main level office and a sun room off of the rear of the home! The master bedroom is complete with a sitting area, luxury master bathroom, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom connects to a full bathroom and the 3rd and 4th bedroom share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The finished basement has so much room and has a 5th bedroom as well as a full bathroom! Enjoy the two car garage, driveway parking, and rear deck!



