Pikesville, MD
2308 Winterwood Road
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

2308 Winterwood Road

2308 Winterwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Winterwood Road, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2308 Winterwood Road Available 04/19/19 Beautiful 5 Bed/ 4.5 Bath Former Model Home in Mt. Washington for Rent! - This spacious detached home located at the Parke at Mount Washington is for rent. The expansive open floor plan features Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout the main level. The formal living room and dining room are filled with natural light. The kitchen is massive and has an oversized center island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile back splash, and so much cabinet space! The kitchen opens up to the family room that has a fireplace. There is even a main level office and a sun room off of the rear of the home! The master bedroom is complete with a sitting area, luxury master bathroom, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom connects to a full bathroom and the 3rd and 4th bedroom share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The finished basement has so much room and has a 5th bedroom as well as a full bathroom! Enjoy the two car garage, driveway parking, and rear deck!

(RLNE4149920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Winterwood Road have any available units?
2308 Winterwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2308 Winterwood Road have?
Some of 2308 Winterwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Winterwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Winterwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Winterwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Winterwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2308 Winterwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Winterwood Road offers parking.
Does 2308 Winterwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Winterwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Winterwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Winterwood Road has a pool.
Does 2308 Winterwood Road have accessible units?
No, 2308 Winterwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Winterwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Winterwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Winterwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Winterwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
