2201 WOODBOX LANE

IT ISN'T EVERY DAY THAT A LUXURY PENTHOUSE CONDO COMES UP FOR RENT THAT IS SO AFFORDABLY PRICED. THIS 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH THIRD FLOOR UNIT IS LOADED WITH AMENITIES. IT FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM THE BALCONY & IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. THERE ARE CATHEDRAL CEILINGS WITH PALLADIUM WINDOWS. THE MASTER HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS AND THE 2ND BATHROOM HAS A WHIRLPOOL BATH. THERE IS A WOOD- BURNING FIREPLACE WITH BLACK ONYX VENEER FROM FLOOR TO CEILING. THE BONUS LOFT IS SPACIOUS AND HAS A WALK-IN CLOSET. IT'S ONE FLIGHT UP AND CAN BE USED AS A WORKOUT AREA, OFFICE, DEN OR WHATEVER SUITS YOUR NEEDS. THE UNIT GETS TONS OF SUNLIGHT ALL DAY LONG AND YOUR POOL MEMBERSHIP IS INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE....FOOTSTEPS TO QUARRY LAKE SHOPS AND FINE DINING. HURRY!